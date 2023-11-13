Tree falls onto Lancaster house as high winds caused by Storm Debi batter district
Earlier today, Monday, the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Lancaster of strong and disruptive winds, and heavy rain associated with Storm Debi, lasting until 6pm.
And this afternoon emergency services were called to Greaves Road where a house had been struck by a falling tree.
The house appeared to have been largely protected by scaffolding erected in front of it.
The fire service blocked the terrace off, using both tape and a fire engine parked across the road.
Police also positioned cars on Greaves Road, letting traffic pass one way at a time.
A police spokesman said: “The southbound carriageway is closed due to an overhanging branch and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.
“Thank you in advance for your patience.”
Thanks to Guardian reader Phil Armie, who shared his photos of the scene shortly after the incident happened.