Touch screens replace people after closure of Visitor Information Centres in Lancaster and Morecambe

Three new interactive touch screens have been unveiled to help visitors find out information about what to do and where to go in the Lancaster district.

The VIPs (Visitor Information Points) have been installed at The Platform in Morecambe, and The Storey and Williamson Park café in Lancaster, as part of a £294,000 scheme funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The move follows the closure by the city council in September of the Visitor Information Centres at the Platform and the Storey in a cost-cutting measure to save £250,000 a year.

The council said they would instead move towards promoting tourism online, and there would still be access to tourist information at council buildings.

Coun Catherine Potter at the new VIP in Morecambe's Platform.

Further 'VIPs' are planned for Lancaster City Museum and the Maritime Museum.

The user friendly touch screens are designed so visitors can browse and find out more about the historic city of Lancaster, the beautiful coastline of Morecambe Bay, and the district’s rural destinations.

They also carry events listings and suggestions of what to see and do, plus essential travel and transport information. The newly installed screens are just the first phase in a series of planned improvements to the way visitor information is delivered.

Along with more VIPs, including at Lancaster City Museum and the Maritime Museum, and additional locations where people can pick up attraction leaflets, also in the works are a new visitor website, new social media channels, and more dedicated marketing campaigns to draw in tourists.

Coun Catherine Potter, cabinet member with responsibility for the visitor economy, community wealth building and culture, said: “The city council is firmly committed to encouraging more people to visit the district and spend money in our many excellent attractions and venues to support the local economy.

“The installation of these new touch screens is just the first phase and I’m excited to see that they’re ready to go. The next phase is the development of a new and improved destination website, which we expect to launch in the next few months and which will showcase our district to audiences far and wide.