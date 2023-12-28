News you can trust since 1837
Exciting plans revealed for brand new tourist information point in Lancaster

Exciting plans have been revealed for Lancaster City Museum in the new year.
By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
The museum is currently closed for the holidays but museum staff are still at work preparing for the year to come.

Lancaster City Museum said on Facebook: “We've got an exciting programme of events and exhibitions in the works, plus a brand new shop and tourist information point opening soon!

"See you all in 2024!”

Lancaster City Museum has exciting plans for 2024.
Lancaster City Museum has exciting plans for 2024.
Lancaster City Council who run four museums in the city including Lancaster City Museum, said they would be releasing information about the plans in due course.

In October, Lancaster City Museum and King’s own Royal Regimental Museum, the Maritime and the Cottage museums had the number of days and hours they were open cut so the city council could ‘help meet the financial challenges it faces while ‘continuing to protect and steward local heritage’.

Morecambe and Lancaster Visitor Information Centres closed in September as part of the cuts.

