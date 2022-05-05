The building in Morecambe's West End that is 'absolute disgrace'

Labour Coun Janice Hanson called on Lancaster City Council to act quickly to get things moving at the building in Regent Road.
“That Co-op building is an absolute disgrace,” she said at the latest meeting of Lancaster City Council.
"I’m ashamed to say it’s in my ward. Can the council address this and quickly?
" Us people in the West End feel like second-class citizens with having had to look at that building for years.”
The council has been supporting the Good Things Collective – a large membership Community Interest Company limited by guarantee – in its ambition to take on the building.
Green Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox said the Collective had experienced problems with a previous funding bid for the Co-op.
But it had submitted a new bid including to the Arts Council and an announcement was expected fairly soon.