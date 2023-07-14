News you can trust since 1837
The Bay writer and actor take time out from filming for drinks in Lancaster pub

The Lancaster-based writer of ITV drama The Bay popped into one of his favourite haunts during a break in filming this week.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST

As we reported earlier this week, TV crews are currently in Morecambe and Heysham filming for the fifth series of the show.

And Daragh Carville visited Accidental Brewery & Micropub in Lancaster on Wednesday evening, along with Andy Dowbiggin who plays DS James Clarke in the series.

The pub shared a photo of the pair enjoying a drink, saying: "We had the pleasure of serving our awesome beer to Daragh and Andy who are currently filming ‘The Bay’ in the local area.

Daragh Carville and Andy Dowbiggin at Accidental Brewery & Micropub.Daragh Carville and Andy Dowbiggin at Accidental Brewery & Micropub.
"Daragh is a regular customer at Accidental; we always love to hear what Daragh is working on.

"It was lovely that he brought in Andy Dowbiggin who plays DS James Clarke in the drama.

"Both had a great evening sampling our brews and hearing how they are made.

"Good luck with the filming!"

No storyline was given away, but the pair did share that there are a few months left of filming.

