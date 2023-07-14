The Bay writer and actor take time out from filming for drinks in Lancaster pub
As we reported earlier this week, TV crews are currently in Morecambe and Heysham filming for the fifth series of the show.
And Daragh Carville visited Accidental Brewery & Micropub in Lancaster on Wednesday evening, along with Andy Dowbiggin who plays DS James Clarke in the series.
The pub shared a photo of the pair enjoying a drink, saying: "We had the pleasure of serving our awesome beer to Daragh and Andy who are currently filming ‘The Bay’ in the local area.
"Daragh is a regular customer at Accidental; we always love to hear what Daragh is working on.
"It was lovely that he brought in Andy Dowbiggin who plays DS James Clarke in the drama.
"Both had a great evening sampling our brews and hearing how they are made.
"Good luck with the filming!"