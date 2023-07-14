The Bay writer and actor take time out from filming for drinks in Lancaster pub

And Daragh Carville visited Accidental Brewery & Micropub in Lancaster on Wednesday evening, along with Andy Dowbiggin who plays DS James Clarke in the series.

The pub shared a photo of the pair enjoying a drink, saying: "We had the pleasure of serving our awesome beer to Daragh and Andy who are currently filming ‘The Bay’ in the local area.

Daragh Carville and Andy Dowbiggin at Accidental Brewery & Micropub.

"Daragh is a regular customer at Accidental; we always love to hear what Daragh is working on.

"It was lovely that he brought in Andy Dowbiggin who plays DS James Clarke in the drama.

"Both had a great evening sampling our brews and hearing how they are made.

"Good luck with the filming!"