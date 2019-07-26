Steam blasting from Heysham Power Station part of unplanned shutdown

Steam being pumped from Heysham Power Station is the result of an unplanned shutdown, says operator EDF Energy.

Steam is being vented from Heysham 1, following an issue with a water valve.

Steam is being pumped from Heysham 1 following an unplanned shutdown

A spokesman for EDF Energy, which owns and operates the nuclear power station said: “Heysham 1’s reactor 2 was shutdown at 8.45am on July 26.

“As part of the power station’s usual practice after a shutdown steam was vented from the site.

“The shutdown was unplanned and followed an issue with a condensate water valve which is on the conventional part of the station.

“The site will now look to return the reactor to full operation.”