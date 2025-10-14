Smaller new recycling wheelie bins option revealed for residents in Lancaster and Morecambe

Plans are in place for residents concerned about the prospect of having two new large wheelie bins at their property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the roll-out of the new Lancaster City Council recycling plan now well under way, residents have begun to take delivery of two new wheeled bins for their recycled waste.

However, some have raised concerns about the size of the bins, which in some cases will have to be kept alongside a green waste bin as well as the standard grey waste bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the opportunity to have smaller-sized recycling bins delivered instead of the standard 240 litre bins not widely known by many people, the city council has now clarified the situation.

Coun Paul Hart, cabinet member for environmental services, and a council waste officer with new wheeled recycling bins.

One Halton resident told the Lancaster Guardian he’d been unaware he could ask for smaller bins to be delivered instead until he spoke to one of the council refuse collectors, and has now got them on order to arrive in early December.

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “We understand that not everyone has space on their property for 240-litre wheelie bins and our waste and engagement officers will assess whether someone qualifies for alternative containers.

"The quickest way for someone to discuss this with us is to email [email protected] or call 01524 582491.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will also be people who do not have space and/or our collection crews cannot access an area to safely pick up wheelie bins. Where this is the case, we will work with residents on how this can be resolved and deliver a solution that works for everyone.”

Ideas could include using waste bags and also the possibility of communal bins in some hard-to-reach roads.