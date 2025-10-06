Over 14,000 new wheelie bins rolled out so far in Lancaster district as part of new recycling plan

Lancaster City Council has rolled out more than 14,000 new wheelie bins to replace recycling bins in the Lancaster district in the last two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have said distribution of the new wheelie bins is ongoing until February 2026.

Last month, Lancaster City Council revealed a timeline of improvements to household waste and recycling services that will support residents to recycle and reduce waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service changes are being introduced in three phases from September 2025 to April 2026.

Recycling wheelie bins piled up ready to be delivered to Lancaster district residents. Photo: Lancaster City Council.

The first phase is to replace the current 55 litre recycling boxes with 240 litre wheelie bins to increase recycling capacity and reduce contamination rates.

The second phase involves establishing a weekly food waste recycling service to all residents as part of the governments national waste strategy.

The third phase will begin from April 2026, when fortnightly collections of non-recyclable waste (grey bins); plastics, glass and cans; and paper and cardboard, will change to three-weekly collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A city council spokesman said about the new wheelie bins: “We are making these changes to ensure every resident has enough space in their recycling containers for the switch to three-weekly collections from April 2026.

“We understand that not everyone has space on their property for 240 litre wheelie bins.

"Our friendly waste and engagement officers can assess whether you qualify for alternative containers.

“The quickest way to discuss your needs is to email [email protected]. You can also call 01524 582491.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the change to a wheelie bin is a concern due to your mobility or medical condition, you can apply for an assisted collection by completing a form on the website at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/household-waste/assisted-collections

If you think your delivery has been missed, the fastest way to check and report this, is online at https://lancastercc-self.achieveservice.com/service/recycling_wheelie_bin_deliveries