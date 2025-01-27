Singer Frank Turner returns to Lancaster to play benefit gig for Citizens Advice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frank Turner will be returning to Lancaster in March to perform a special one-off charity fundraising concert as part of the Music With The Mayor concert series at Lancaster Town Hall.

This event is raising vital funds for Citizens Advice North Lancashire, with all proceeds going towards supporting the charity’s ongoing work in the local community.

Citizens Advice provides confidential information and advice to people facing challenges with legal, debt, consumer, housing, and other issues.

As we reported last week, Frank recently featured on a podcast with his sister Joanna Young, who is chief executive of Citizens Advice North Lancashire, to chat about mental health.

Frank Turner with his sister Joanna Young, who is chief executive of Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

And the details have now been confirmed for a gig to support the charity.

Joanna said: “I am absolutely delighted to be welcoming Frank back to Lancaster to support Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

"Many people don’t realise we are a local independent charity, so we are thrilled that Frank is so generously supporting our fundraising efforts this year as part of the Music With The Mayor series of gigs.

"It’s going to be a cracking evening, and we are looking forward to welcoming people to Lancaster Town Hall for a night of great music in aid of a great cause.”

Frank added: “Once again, my big sister has twisted my arm into playing a benefit show for the charity she works for.

"But really, I’m excited to come back to Lancaster again, and of course it’s a more than worthy cause. Citizens Advice Bureau does amazing and vital work in the local community for people who really need it, and it’s the least I can do to support it.

"And make my sister stop bugging me.”

Support comes from local talent Amy Rae and Joe McCorriston. Tickets are priced at £32.50 and will be available from 9am on Thursday January 30 via www.seetickets.com

Frank has shown his support for the city in the past, including holding two fundraising gigs for Morecambe Bay Foodbank, where Joanna was a trustee.

He also dedicated one of his songs to the foodbank during his 2023 set at Kendal Calling.

Citizens Advice North Lancashire, working in partnership with Bay Health Festivals, launched its own podcast series in October.

The 10-part series – When Life Gives You Lemons – can be heard on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/1hnuHu7tb4vvft8bvfwZM4