Singer Frank Turner to perform Lancaster benefit gig for Citizens Advice

Singer-songwriter Frank Turner is to perform in Lancaster to support Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

Punk-folk singer Frank, whose sister Joanna Young is chief executive of Citizens Advice North Lancashire, this week featured in a podcast run by the CAB talking about mental health.

And he has now promised Joanna he will return to Lancaster this spring to perform a charity concert.

Frank has shown his support for the city in the past, including holding two fundraising gigs for Morecambe Bay Foodbank, where Joanna was a trustee.

Joanna Young with her brother Frank Turner in Morecambe.

He also dedicated one of his songs to the foodbank during his 2023 set at Kendal Calling.

Joanna shared the news on Facebook while publicising the podcast, saying: “A work project featuring my wonderful teeny sibling Frank Turner, talking about mental health on the Citizens Advice North Lancashire podcast!

"Frank will be playing a benefit show for us in Lancaster in the coming weeks – date will be announced soon!”

Joanna later said the gig is expected to be in the sping, with a date, venue and booking details to be announced soon.

As we reported in October, Citizens Advice North Lancashire, working in partnership with Bay Health Festivals, launched its own podcast series, aimed at guiding listeners through the various challenges life can present.

The 10-part series – When Life Gives You Lemons – is designed to reach a broader audience, complementing the charity's existing face-to-face and online advice services.

By featuring stories and insights from both advisers and those who have benefited from the service, the series aims to raise awareness of the invaluable support available to the community.

The episodes cover a wide range of topics, from managing debt to the importance of making a will.

You can listen on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/1hnuHu7tb4vvft8bvfwZM4

With 10 studio albums to his credit and a reputation for constantly touring, Frank Turner has written songs and spoken widely about mental health including his own challenges.

He’s also lost two close friends to suicide.

But as an ambassador for CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably, he’s keen to discuss the issue to highlight the support that does exist.

Please note, this edition includes references to suicide and self-harm.

If you or someone you know needs urgent mental health support call 0800 0130710.