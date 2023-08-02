Singer Frank Turner backs Morecambe foodbank campaign amid fears of food shortage

As we reported last month, Morecambe Bay Foodbank, West End Impact and The Olive Branch have launched a joint campaign as they are worried they may not be able to cope with demand if donations don't increase.

The "Feed your Food Bank" campaign is asking businesses to take part by using the hashtag and encouraging people to remember to donate to a food bank if they can when they are shopping.

Frank, whose sister Joanna Young is a trustee at Morecambe Bay Foodbank, has shown his support in the past, including holding two fundraising gigs in Lancaster.

Frank Turner has shown his support for the new campaign.

He also dedicated one of his songs to the foodbank during his set at Kendal Calling on Saturday.

He has now urged people to continue supporting the foodbank, and posted a selfie on social media sporting the #feedyourfoodbank hashtag.

"My big sister Jo helps to run Morecambe Bay Foodbank, and they, like many other food banks in the UK, are running low on food at the moment," Frank wrote on Facebook.

"Donations are down partly because food is getting more expensive - so it's not a surprise, but it is a worry because demand is very high with more people than ever needing help with emergency food.

Joanna Young.

"They have launched a campaign called "Feed Your Food Bank” to encourage you, wherever you are in the UK, to remember to donate to your local foodbank, if you can. Summer holidays are a time of peak demand because kids are at home.

"If you can afford to support your local foodbank, please keep giving - they really need your help, now, and into this winter, which is likely to be pretty tough for those people on the lowest incomes.

"If you'd like to join the campaign then please share a selfie of yourself with the hashtag #feedyourfoodbank, tag your local foodbanks if you can, and let's spread the word."

Joanna said she feared many families could struggle this winter.

The campaign was launched last month.

"It feels like the cost of living crisis has dropped off the headlines a bit yet we are going to be entering a winter when people have even less in the bank accounts,” she said.

"I really hate to say it because I say it every year but sadly this winter I think is going to be really difficult.

"The campaign is about sustaining high levels of donations and reminding people that we are here.

"If we don't get supplies in now we won't have enough when the cold weather hits.

"I worry that we might have to say 'no' to families in need because we don't have the supplies and that would be a really difficult position for us.

"The Lancaster and Morecambe community has always been incredibly generous but food inflation is unbelievable.

"People are having to give fewer items, which we totally understand. Even donating just one item a week is such a help to us."

Joanna said she was grateful to Frank for his continued support.