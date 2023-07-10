Donations plea from Lancaster and Morecambe foodbanks as supplies drop

Morecambe Bay Foodbank, West End Impact and The Olive Branch sounded the alarm last week as they are worried they may not be able to cope with demand over the busy summer holiday period if donations don't increase.

The food banks are launching a campaign called "Feed your Food Bank" and are asking local businesses to take part by using the hashtag and encouraging their staff and customers to remember to donate to a food bank if they can when they are shopping.

"We know that the cost of living crisis is impacting on everyone, and with the increasing cost of food, it's not surprising that our donations are lower than usual," said Briony Scott, manager at Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Foodbanks in Lancaster and Morecambe desperately need donations.

"We hope that our campaign will remind folk how important their donations are to us - we can't operate without the generosity of local residents and businesses and we hope that those who can afford to donate might pop a tin in the donation basket next time they are out shopping."

Food banks need a range of staple items for their food parcels. These include cereal, tinned fruit, tinned vegetables, tinned meals such as ravioli or curry, and UHT milk and juice. Also useful are toothbrushes, toothpaste, shower gel and deodorant.

Leslie Mann, manager at The Olive Branch food bank in Lancaster, said: "We hope that local businesses and families, schools and churches will support our campaign to #Feedyourfoodbank so that we can encourage as many people as possible to pitch in and make a regular food donation. It doesn't matter which food bank the food goes to - we all work together to make sure that no one goes hungry."

