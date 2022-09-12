Schoolboys star in Shrek The Musical on stage in Lancaster later this month

Harry Shanks from Warton and Ethan Shimwell from Morecambe, both aged 10, will share the role of Baby Shrek in the Morecambe Warblers production of Shrek The Musical.

The boys were originally cast when the regional theatre group began preparations for the show in February 2020 and had only completed a handful of rehearsals when the Covid-19 pandemic sent the country into lockdown.

Now, after two postponements, Harry, Ethan and the rest of the society are just weeks away from opening night.

Ethan Shimwell (left) and Harry Shanks. The boys share the pivotal role of Baby Shrek in Shrek The Musical coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a ‘Shrek-tacular’ fairy tale adventure, bringing to life on stage Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona and all the beloved characters you know from the film.

"I’m so excited to be in the show,” said Ethan. “My mum and my grandparents are going to come and watch me, but I think lots of people will want to come and see it.

"My favourite bit is when the Three Blind Mice sing!”

And both boys are big fans of Tom Ledsham, who will play their grown-up counterpart, the titular role of Shrek, for the show’s five-night run.

“Tom is going to be really good,” said Harry. “He does the accent just like the film and does a great Shrek roar.”

Morecambe Warblers Chairman, John Beamer - who will also take on the role of Lord Farquaad in the production said normally, planning and rehearsal for a Warblers show takes around six months but years of hard work have gone into this production.

“We’re delighted to have had Harry and Ethan with us for the adventure and they’ve worked so hard,” he said.

"The whole cast are so excited to perform on the Grand Theatre stage after such a long absence and we hope people come along to enjoy the show.

"It’s a really funny, feel-good story with something for kids and adults alike. If you liked the film, you’ll love the musical.”

Shrek The Musical will play at the Grand between September 27 and October 1, with performances at 7:30pm each evening and a Saturday matinee performance at 2pm.