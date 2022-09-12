Lancaster schoolboy treasures very special letter he received from Queen Elizabeth II

Noah was just three years-old when he wrote to the Queen sending condolences following the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

In the letter, which his dad Josh Brandwood helped him to compile, Noah also included an uplifting story about a visit he enjoyed to Lancaster Police Station in the hope of cheering the Queen up after the sad loss of her husband.

Josh said: "Just last year my then three-year-old and I wrote to Her Majesty The Queen sending condolences following the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

A very proud Noah with his letter from the Queen. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In our letter we included an uplifting story about my son's visit to Lancaster Police Station as we hoped to cheer her up.

“A few weeks passed, then one morning an envelope fell through our door stamped with the Royal Seal.

“We excitedly opened the envelope whilst being careful not to damage the important letter within.

“Her Majesty thanked us for our condolences and was interested to hear our uplifting account and photos of our visit to Lancaster Police Station.

Noah's treasured letter from Queen Elizabeth II.

“My son was over the moon and showed all his friends at nursery. We even made the national news!”

Noah’s letter’s is now in a frame and it takes pride of place on the living room wall.

Josh added: “Her Majesty The Queen showed so much love and warmth to many, not least to my son, and for that I'll be forever grateful.

“Rest in Peace Ma'am."