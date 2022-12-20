Salt Ayre opens for Morecambe residents to use toilets and fill water bottles after supply cut off

Lancaster City Council has said that Salt Ayre Leisure Centre is available today, Tuesday, for anyone who needs toilet facilities or to fill up their own water bottles.

Portable toilets are also available at the Festival Market and Morecambe Town Hall.

This follows the water supply issues in Morecambe which began at the weekend after frozen pipes burst and cracked due to the sudden rise in temperature.

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.

United Utilities announced at 4pm on Monday that around 16,000 homes would have their water switched off completely for around 24 hours while the issue was fixed.

Anyone needing water can collect free bottles from the following locations:

· Matthias Street Car Park, Matthias Street, Morecambe, LA5 5JR

· Morecambe Festival Market car park, Marine Road, Morecambe, LA4 4DW

· Morecambe FC, ‘The Mazuma Stadium, Christie Way, Westgate, Morecambe, LA4 4TB