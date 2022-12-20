Here’s where you can get water as 16,000 homes in Morecambe continue to go without supplies

United Utilities has opened three bottled water stations in Morecambe today to support customers who are without supplies following freeze thaw incidents.

Homes and businesses in the Morecambe, White Lund, West End, Bare and Sandylands areas are affected.

The Arndale Centre has been closed, and other businesses and services including GP surgeries have also been forced to shut their doors.

Many homes are still without water.

A new bottled water station opened at the Festival Market on Marine Road in Morecambe at 9am.

The bottled water stations are located at:

· Matthias Street Car Park, Matthias Street, Morecambe, LA5 5JR

· Morecambe Festival Market car park, Marine Road, Morecambe, LA4 4DW

· Morecambe FC, ‘The Mazuma Stadium, Christie Way, Westgate, Morecambe, LA4 4TB

The sites will be open from 8am to 8pm, except Festival Market which will open at 9am. Salt Ayre is no longer being used.

Water has been delivered overnight to affected customers on United Utilities’ Priority Services register, and the water company continues to work closely with the council and other stakeholders to support key sites and services.

Kevin Fowlie, United Utilities Incident Manager, said: “We have made good progress overnight finding leaks and increasing production at the local water treatment works to cope with the higher than normal demand. We expect water supplies to return during the course of the day for affected customers and we are grateful for their patience.

"In the meantime we would encourage people to drop in on their neighbours to check on their wellbeing.”

Anyone who would benefit from extra support can register for Priority Services by calling 0345 672 2888.

We reported yesterday how water supplies had gone off across the district over the weekend.

This was as a result of the sudden rise in temperatures causing frozen pipes to burst or crack.

Some people reported being without water since 9pm on Saturday.

Teams from United Utilities were out across the area to find and fix the leaks.

However, United Utilities announced just before 4pm on Monday, that they would have to switch off the water to 16,000 homes in Morecambe for the next 24 hours.