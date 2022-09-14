Salt Ayre and Carnforth tips announce closure on Bank Holiday Monday
Lancaster and Carnforth tips will be shut on Monday September 19 for the state funeral for Her Majesty The Queen.
Libraries, museums and council offices will also be closed, and schools in the Lancaster district are also expected to follow the national advice from the Department for Education and close for the Bank Holiday.
Services remaining open with bank holiday arrangements in place include public transport and bus stations. Please check operator's timetables for details.
Arrangements for Lancaster Register Office will ensure that any weddings already scheduled for Monday can still take place on that day, unless couples want to move to another date.
Birth registration and notice of marriage appointments are being moved to another day unless the customer wants the registration or notice appointment to go ahead on Monday. The county council will register deaths if it would mean the family otherwise having to wait. People are advised to contact the local register office for further details.
Essential social care services, such as county council-run children's and adults care facilities, respite services and care homes and social care hospital discharge will operate as normal.
Adult day service staff are to consult with people who use the services and their families before arrangements are finalised.