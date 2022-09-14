Residents who take regular prescription medicines are asked to order at least 48 hours in advance via their usual method to ensure enough time to process requests.

Other health services will be closed or operating at different hours on Monday (September 19) to allow staff to pay their respects to the Queen.

Anyone with an appointment booked for Monday should be contacted to confirm whether their appointment is going ahead or if it is to be rescheduled. Any appointments that are deemed clinically urgent including cancer diagnostics, outpatients and elective procedures will go ahead as planned.

GP practices will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday for the Queen's funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For any urgent care needs, people are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111.

NHS 111 will help direct you to the most appropriate service which could be a walk-in centre, pharmacy or an out-of-hours GP appointment.

In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999.

Some local pharmacies will be open and are able to provide expert advice and deal with minor ailments and illnesses.

For urgent or emergency dental treatment, call 0300 1234010.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, the 24/7 Crisis Line is available on 0800 953 0110.

Chemists open on Monday

Carnforth Pharmacy, 9 Market Street, Carnforth - 8.30am-5.30pm.

West End Pharmacy, 3 Heysham Road, Morecambe, 9am-12pm.