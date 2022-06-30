Sacred art exhibit in Lancaster celebrates LGBTQ+ diversity during Pride month

Rev Dr Angela Yarber’s exhibit “Queering the Dream” celebrated the lives and legacies of queer and ethic minority women from sacred history and mythology as a way of diversifying religious spaces during Pride month.

Hosted by Lancaster Priory and sponsored by the Lancaster Friends, the exhibit featured 12 images of revolutionary women of colour, who inspired the artist’s spiritual journey as a queer, Latinx clergywoman.

A leading LGBTQ+ theologian and professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies, Dr Yarber embarked on a lifelong journey to decolonise sacred art through her Holy Women Icons project. This project expands the representation of women, and people from underrepresented groups, in worship spaces across the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Azelina Flint, who curated the Queering The Dream exhibit in Lancaster Priory. Picture by Steve Pendrill

Among the women represented was Pauli Murray (1910-1985), the first African American woman ordained as an Episcopal priest. Referred to by Dr Yarber as the ‘Goddess of Pride’ Murray inspired the artist to pursue her own religious vocation as a queer woman.

The exhibit was curated by Dr Azelina Flint, a specialist in women’s writing and sacred art at Lancaster University and a member of the Decolonising Lancaster University Network, which strives to raise awareness of the contributions of people of colour to history and culture throughout the world.

“I discovered Angela’s art through the amazing work she does at the Tehom Center,” said Dr Flint. “This non-profit organisation for art, spirituality and social justice offers courses on revolutionary women to women from marginalised backgrounds.”