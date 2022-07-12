Road closures in Morecambe this week for filming of ITV drama The Bay

Several road closures have been announced in the town centre and further afield from tomorrow, Wednesday July 13, as TV crews arrive to film some driving scenes for the show, which is written by Lancaster-based Daragh Carville.

Marine Road West (Morecambe Promenade) will be closed from its junction with Regent Road to its junction with Central Drive, from 9pm on July 13 until 2am on July 14.

Marine Road Central will be closed from Northumberland Street to Queen Street from 10pm on Thursday July 14 until 2am on Friday July 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads are to be closed in Morecambe this week as filming for The Bay series 4 continues. Photo: Jed Knight / © Tall Story Pictures 2021

Low Road in Middleton will be closed from its junction with Middleton Road to a point past the southerly junction with Hall Drive from 10am until 10pm on July 13.

The full length of Hall Drive in Middleton will be closed from 8am on Friday July 15 until 2am on Sunday July 17.

During these times, businesses and properties will remain accessible for access only.

During filming, there will be marshals and security staff present to escort pedestrians and assist the public.

Filming of The Bay series 3 taken from Heysham Barrows. Photo by Mags Carr

In a letter to residents and businesses, The Bay team thanked the people of Morecambe for their "welcome and accommodation over the previous years' filming", and thanked them in advance for "any cooperation which will help us to achieve our filming goals".

"We are grateful for the opportunity to film in Morecambe and are all looking forward to producing another popular series," they said.