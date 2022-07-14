Retired race horse from Lancaster thoroughbred welfare centre brings smiles to care home residents

The residents at Hartland House care home in Milnthorpe enjoyed a morning sat outside in the sunshine spending time with the horses, getting to stroke them and learn more about the work of BTRC.

Resident Ron said: “We have had a brilliant morning, we are so grateful to BTRC for bringing these horses along to see us, it brings us such joy and makes us so

happy.”

A retired racehorse being stroked by a care home resident.

The BTRC arrange these visits as part of their community engagement work, spreading the word about their work caring for and rehoming retired racehorses.

BTRC communications and engagement manager, Lauren Lindsay said: “It was both heart-warming and overwhelming to see how much of a positive impact our

horses had on the residents of Hartland House. It is so important to reach out to those people in the community who may not otherwise have a chance to spend time with horses and feel the mental and physical benefits of being around them.

“Our visit was full of smiles and laughter and the residents could not thank us enough for visiting.”

Retired racehorse Bomb Proof visits a care home where residents met him.

This was the second care home visit for five-year-old Bomb Proof who raced nine times during his career on the track trained by Group One trainer James Fanshawe.

Hartland House care manager Leanne said: “The BTRC visit gave us something special to give to our residents which meant meeting new friends on a glorious day.

"This is priceless and we want to thank them for giving us this wonderful opportunity of bringing sparkle to the residents at Hartland House.”

BTRC are holding their annual open day on Saturday August 13 11.30am – 3.30pm at their Centre (LA2 6PQ) if you are interested in meeting their horses and

learning more about their work retraining retired racehorses.

For more information follow them on Facebook or visit here

If you would be interested in a visit from BTRC to your community group, please get in touch with Lauren via email: [email protected] or tel: 01524 812649.

Shetland pony Washbear visits a care home.

Retired racehorse Bomb Proof visits care home where he met residents.