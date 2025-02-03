Public meeting to be held to discuss latest news on Eden Project Morecambe
The first meeting of 2025 will take place on Tuesday March 4 from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe.
The team will provide the latest updates and plans for Eden Project Morecambe. There will be an opportunity for Q&A.
If you'd like to attend, go online and register for a place at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/77321?
More dates will be announced in due course.
The last meeting, due to be held in early January, had to be cancelled "due to the unavailability of some presenters".
Last week it was announced that one in five jobs are to go at Eden Project due to the "considerable economic challenges" it faces.
However, Eden have said the news will have no effect on their plans for Morecambe.