Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A raft of job cuts has been announced by Eden Project at its Cornwall tourist attraction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Eden have said the news will have no effect on their plans for Eden Project Morecambe.

Eden Project has confirmed it is cutting up to 80 roles at the site near St Austell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The job losses represent about 20 per cent of its current 400-strong workforce.

An artist's impression of Eden Project Morecambe.

It is the second wave of job cuts announced in less than 12 months.

In May 2023 Eden said 20 jobs would be at risk of redundancy but insisted at the time that it had tried to mitigate job losses through voluntary redundancies

But now the firm has said it is again cutting jobs because of the "considerable economic challenges" it faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden has blamed a slump in tourism and a drop in visitor numbers as well as the rising operational costs.

An Eden Project spokesperson said: “The Eden Project is initiating proactive measures to ensure the long term economic stability of the organisation. We have explored every option and will create a new structure as a result of considerable economic challenges.

"This will involve reducing our payroll by an estimated 20 per cent, equivalent to around 80 redundancies, including 19 who have elected to leave voluntarily (through voluntary redundancy or retirement).

“A number of factors including the contraction of the visitor economy across the south west as well as significantly increased costs to businesses have made this process necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This process will set us on a path to continue our vital work as an environmental charity and a thriving visitor destination for our second quarter century and beyond.

“The Eden Project will now begin a consultation period lasting at least 45 days. Affected team members will be supported by the Members Assembly, the Eden Project's staff representative body, and every effort will be made to minimise the number of job losses, with alternative roles or retraining offered where possible.”

However, Eden have said the announcement has no bearing on plans for its £100m attraction on Morecambe promenade.

“The Eden Project remains committed to delivering Eden Project Morecambe,” the spokesperson added.