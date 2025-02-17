Public are invited to a free event to discuss the latest Eden Project Morecambe news

A public event is being held in March to provide updates on what the latest is with the Eden Project Morecambe.

The latest Eden Project Community Conversation is set to be held at Morecambe’s historic Winter Gardens on Tuesday, March 4, at 6pm.

To attend, people are asked to register in advance using Lancaster City Council’s website.

What can we expect to hear at the event?

Previous Eden conversation events have explored ideas for different themes and activities at the new venue, which is expected to have shell-shaped domes and a range of indoor and outdoor spaces.

Other conversation topics have included transport links, how the new site will relate to Morecambe’s wider town centre, the local economy, events and other local venues.

The first big face-to-face conversation event was at the Winter Gardens last spring, 2024 but online discussions have been held too.

What is the latest with Eden Project Morecambe?

Eden Project Morecambe was earmarked £50million in levelling-up money by the previous Conservative government, which was confirmed by the new Labour government in the autumn.

Eden needs to raise a further £50million through donations, commercial sponsorship and other sources.

Also in the autumn, the new government released a new portion of money, £2.5million, to Eden, to pay for activity this year and that was expected to include detailed design work.

Eden bosses said architects, mechanical engineers, landscape designers and theatrical designers are part of a design team looking at details of construction and different types of activities planned for the new centre.

Proposals include exhibitions, research and music concert spaces with the expectation being that the new attraction could include small and large event spaces catering for audiences from 50 up to 6,000 people.

Detailed ground investigations on the Morecambe seafront site are also planned this year.

Education, skills, jobs and scientific research are seen as important elements of the Eden development alongside tourism and regeneration.

Lancashire County Council is also looking at Morecambe town centre’s road system and transport links.

Ideas have included developing park-and-ride facilities for Eden visitors near the M6 and or at Heysham, which has been raised by some Lancaster city councillors.

There have also been calls from city councillors for investment in enhanced railway links and possibly electric battery-operated trains around Morecambe, Heysham and Lancaster.

The new Eden site is expected to be finished in 2027 or 2028.

Lancaster University, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster & Morecambe College are among the other organisations involved in the project.