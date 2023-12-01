Popular holiday destination near Lancaster wins bronze in Dog Friendly Awards

A holiday company near Lancaster has scooped a prestigious bronze award at the Dog Friendly Awards 2023, beating competition from across the UK.

Staff from Lake District Estates headed to the Kennel Club’s Headquarters in London to see Tewitfield Marina presented with a bronze award in the national competition, which was organised by DogFriendly.co.uk.

The Dog Friendly Awards recognise destinations that offer outstanding services to both pooches and their owners, with the marina near Burton-in-Kendal honoured in the ‘cottages and self-catering +5’ category’.

This year’s event saw 1,200 businesses nominated nationwide, with more than 36,000 votes cast; ‘cottages and self-catering’ was the most hotly contested category overall.

Julie Bolland accepts the award on behalf of Tewifield Marina

Tewitfield’s collection of self-catering holiday apartments and stone-built cottages is operated by family-run Lake District Estates and is renowned for its ‘dog-tastic’ welcome.

Julie Bolland from Tewitfield Marina accepted the award on behalf of the team.