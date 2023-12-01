13 pubs around Lancaster and Morecambe that are just perfect to warm up in after a bracing winter walk

1 . The Mill at Conder Green

The Mill at Conder Green is ideally placed to enjoy the surrounding countryside. Step out of the Mill onto the towpath of the canal and 25 minutes later you reach the end to the canal at Glasson Dock. From the dock you can venture along the old railway path right into Lancaster. Alternatively, head east (behind the Mill) for views of the Bowland Fells and stunning countryside. After around 45 minutes walking you eventually meet the main Lancaster/Preston canal. Photo: Garth Hamer