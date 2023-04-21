Plans for 23 new homes in Lancaster village set for green light despite objections
Plans for 23 new homes to be built in Arkholme are tipped for approval when Lancaster City Council’s planning committee meets on Monday.
Oakmere Homes are seeking outline approval to build the houses on a 2.4-acre plot east of Arkholme Methodist Church in the village.
An earlier full application for the same number of homes was refused last year.
The latest application is recommended for approval, due to “the significant undersupply of housing within the district”, according to an officer report.
However, the city council has received objections from Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris, Lancaster Rural North county councillor Phillippa Williamson and Kellet ward councillor Stuart Morris, raising concerns, as well as from 20 members of the public.
They say Arkholme is not a sustainable settlement, with few amenities and local schools and services already at capacity.
Meanwhile, Oakmere Homes are also hoping to secure outline planning consent to build 129 homes on a site off Fulwood Drive in Morecambe.