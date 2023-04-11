Applicant Oakmere Homes (Northwest) Ltd want to build the properties - of unspecified size - along with a new access road on land east of Fulwood Drive in Torrisholme.

The scheme would provide 129 new houses, with a minimum of 27 per cent as affordable units.

The application site relates to a roughly triangular-shaped piece of agricultural land comprising two fields, with the western boundary of the site adjoining the gardens of houses in Fulwood Drive, Hamilton Road and Williams Avenue.

An example of a Oakmere Homes development at Lund Farm, Ulverston.

Torrisholme Barrow lies to the south west of the site.

The city council has received around 130 objections from members of the public, particularly raising concerns about increased traffic and noise, a flood risk, the visual impact and impact on wildlife.

They also suggest there is a need in the area for more bungalows rather than family houses, and there is a limited capacity of local health services and schools.

Ward councillor Roger Dennison has also lodged an objection, while both Slyne-with-Hest Parish Council and Morecambe Town Council have objected to the plans and raised concerns about the unsuitability of the scheme for the site.

The NHS have asked for a contribution of £38,587 (based on approximately 336 new patient registrations) towards the extension and reconfiguration of York Bridge Surgery.

However, council officers have said that while the layout, scale and design of the properties is not known at this stage, it is considered the number proposed could be adequately accommodated and achieve an appropriate development in keeping with the character of the area, without having a detrimental impact on highway safety, residential amenity and flood risk.

