Nominations now open to choose three charities to appear on Lancaster's Monopoly board
Three Lancaster charities are being sought to feature on the brand new official Monopoly: Lancaster Edition game.
The trio of charities will star on each of the game’s three Community Chest spaces.
"It's our way of thanking the public for getting behind the Monopoly: Lancaster Edition game so very enthusiastically," said Ella Gibbs, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, who are producing the game under licensing from global branded entertainment leader Hasbro.
Earlier this month it was announced that the city is getting its very own official version of the world’s most game popular board game.
At the time the public was invited to send in general suggestions for landmarks and organisations to feature in the game.
Lines for these general suggestions have now closed, but from this morning they are re-opening for a fortnight, specifically for nominations for three charities to come on board.
The public can nominate a charity, and a charity can also nominate themselves.
To qualify and be in the running to be selected, the charities have to be Lancaster focused and be official charities.
Ms Gibbs added: "We would like to formally thank each and every person who has sent in nominations so far and as our way of a big thank you, three Lancaster charities will now get to star in the game.
"We feel that charities getting to feature on all of the game’s three Community Chest spaces is a great fit, bearing in mind the ‘community’ aspect of these unique Monopoly features.”
In all, 30+ Lancaster landmarks and favourites will be showcased in the game. Hugely popular throughout the two week public consultation process were The Dukes, the Ashton Memorial and Lancaster Castle.
The sets will be themed in genres. From heritage to tourism, the arts to leisure, shopping to sport – and lots more, including a ‘travel’ set made up of the four Monopoly train stations.
That’s because Lancaster doesn’t have a multitude of main line stations to select from like in the classic London original.
The game will hit the shops this October in time for Christmas.
Charity suggestions can be made by email to [email protected] or via the official Lancaster Monopoly Facebook page. Suggestions are invited until 11.59pm on March 7.