Lancaster wins north west ‘beauty contest’ to land its own Monopoly board game

The city has come out top in a 10-strong north west shortlist to ‘Pass GO’ and land its own official board – beating, amongst others, Chester. which came a very close runner-up.

A consultation period lasting two weeks will now get under way for the public to suggest Lancaster landmarks - such as Lancaster Castle, the Ashton Memorial and Lancaster University - to feature in MONOPOLY: Lancaster Edition.

Bosses at London-based games company Winning Moves UK, who are producing the MONOPOLY: Lancaster Edition game under licensing from global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, say a variety of factors were used in selecting Lancaster from the shortlist.

Lancaster is to get its own edition of Monopoly.

These include Pride, Beauty, Sense of Community and Distinct Heritage.

Ella Gibbs, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, said: “Lancaster has the most wonderful sense of community spirit.

“It’s culturally historic – as old as Britain - from its ancient castle to universities and bustling high street to green open public spaces like the magnificent Williamson Park.

“We expect to be wonderfully spoilt for choice putting this board together.”

Could Lancaster Castle feature on a square?

Lancaster mayor Coun Joyce Pritchard said: “The creation of a Lancaster edition of, arguably, the world’s favourite family board game is great news for the area.

“With so many iconic landmarks and visitor destinations to choose from, I think we can all look forward to seeing an exciting game being created from everything our wonderful city has to offer and to enjoying a tour with a difference of Lancaster’s most popular attractions.”

The new game will see Lancaster landmarks such as Lancaster Castle, Lancaster University, the Maritime Museum, Lancaster Priory and Williamson Park’s iconic Ashton Memorial replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’ from the classic MONOPOLY London original.

The sets will be themed in genres, from shopping to sport, the arts to leisure – and lots more, including a ‘travel’ set made up of the four MONOPOLY train stations.

How the Lancaster Monopoly money might look.

That’s because Lancaster doesn’t have a multitude of main line stations to select from like in the classic London MONOPOLY original.

The Chance and Community Chest cards are being customised too. One could send players to the former prison cells at Lancaster Castle, rather than the MONOPOLY jail!

The game will hit the shops this October in time for Christmas 2023.

But before it goes into production the public is being invited to nominate Lancaster landmarks and cards to feature in the game, by either of these two ways - by email to: [email protected] or via the official Lancaster MONOPOLY Facebook page. Suggestions can be made from 10.30am on Wednesday February 8 until 11.59pm on February 21.

Is the Ashton Memorial worthy of a square?