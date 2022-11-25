New project helps stop spread of germs in Lancaster nurseries and primary schools
A sneezing wolf and a bug that lights up are helping youngsters learn how to stop the spread of germs.
Lancaster City Council is currently taking its interactive hygiene and infection control roadshow into nurseries across the district as part of its drive to educate children as young as two about the importance of handwashing.
The sessions with staff from the council’s public health team see children enjoy story time with a wolf, who helps them to understand the importance of covering their mouths when they cough and sneeze.
A handwashing exercise involves children putting their hands into the bug with its UV lights glowing up any part of the hand that they have missed during washing.
Coun Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental health, said: “Our team have so far visited 14 nurseries and three primary schools, and the response has been positive.
“During Covid, the coverage and work around hand hygiene was important, but continuing to educate and encourage children to wash their hands regularly and properly is still an important part of their daily routine to prevent the spread of colds and viruses.”
Dawn Hepburn, manager at Morecambe Day Nursey, said: “The session was well run and the children really enjoyed it.
“The staff felt the session was very beneficial to the children and following the session the children did wash their hands more thoroughly on a day-to-day basis.”
The free sessions can be booked with the council’s public protection team by emailing them at [email protected]