Enjoy a Victorian Christmas weekend inside Lancaster's oldest town house

The Judges’ Lodgings in Church Street will be decking the halls and ringing the bells for its Victorian Christmas weekend on Saturday December 3 and Sunday December 4.

Step inside Lancaster's oldest town house to see the lodgings decorated in traditional seasonal style. There will be live music and traditional Christmas crafts to make, a little treat for the kids and the chance to meet a very special visitor from the North Pole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normal admission prices apply and are £3 for adults and £2 for concessions while children go free. Children's craft and visit to see Father Christmas is £2 per child. No booking is required. The museum will be open from 11am to 4pm on both days.

Father Christmas in the Parlour at the Judges' Lodgings in Lancaster.