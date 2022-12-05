News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New Morecambe company scoops second award in a matter of weeks

A new and innovative Morecambe company has scooped its second top award in a matter of weeks.

By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 4:16pm

Morecambe Bay Chowder Company are the newly announced winners of the Booths Accelerator scheme.

Last month, the business also won the Creative Innovation Award at the Bay Business Awards organised by the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor.

Hide Ad

Led by founder and creator, Pete Stephenson, Morecambe Bay Chowder Company serves up coastal comfort food celebrating the produce of the bay.

Morecambe Bay Chowder Company wins the Creative Innovation Award at the Bay Business Awards last month.

Most Popular

Pete, a former physics teacher, started the company in 2021, after crowd funding to start a food business celebrating the produce of Morecambe Bay. He’s been selling his hearty traditional chowder – locally sourced coastal comfort food – from a solar powered bike operating from various points across Morecambe and Lancaster.

Read More
Here's where and when extra buses are now running in Lancaster and Morecambe
Hide Ad

The Booths team will now help Pete scale up and develop his unique recipe providing technical, manufacturing, and wider business support. The Booths judges were also impressed by his solar powered bike and authentic marketing.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Booths,” said Pete.

Hide Ad

!Morecambe has a remarkable history and rich fishing heritage. As well as supporting our business, we are hoping Booths can help us spread the word about all that our wonderful Bay has to offer.”

The Accelerator scheme was launched to celebrate Booths’ 175th year of retailing to provide a legacy for the next generation of food businesses.

Hide Ad

Booths Managing Director, Nigel Murray, said: “This initiative is our way of giving back, by sharing our insights, experience, market, and tactical investment to help the next generation of food businesses.”

Morecambe BayNigel MurrayMorecambe