Here's where and when extra buses are now running in Lancaster and Morecambe

The extra journeys – along with others across Lancashire – have been introduced on two routes which were already popular during the daytime, but had limited or non-existent evening connections.

The improvements will see new hourly evening journeys on the coastal Service 5 route linking Overton and Carnforth via Heysham and Morecambe on Monday to Saturday; and new evening journeys on Service 42 which links Lancaster and Blackpool via Garstang and Poulton-le-Fylde, operating every 90 minutes from Monday to Saturday.

The investment is the first phase of a £34m programme to make buses the best travel option for more people. The major funding boost from the Department for Transport follows a successful joint bid by Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council and local bus operators to support their Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIP).

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Our aim is to get more people using buses by making them a more attractive and convenient option, and the funding we've received for our Bus Service Improvement Plan gives us the chance to make some really significant improvements.

"We'll be investing over £34m in our bus network and public transport infrastructure over the next three years, with the extra services introduced this week being just the start.

"These buses are already very well used and operate on a commercial basis during the daytime from Monday to Saturday. Introducing later evening and additional Sunday journeys extends the option of using the bus to people who want to travel at these times, whether they work late shifts, are visiting friends, or going out for an evening's entertainment.”

Full details of the improved services

Service 5 Overton – Heysham – Morecambe – Carnforth

Lancashire County Council, in partnership with Stagecoach, have revised the timetable to introduce an hourly Monday to Saturday evening service throughout the whole route.

Service 42 Lancaster – Garstang – Poulton – Blackpool

Lancashire County Council, in partnership with Stagecoach, have revised the timetable to introduce a Monday to Saturday evening service throughout the whole route, operating every 90 minutes.

Where to find out more about buses in Lancashire