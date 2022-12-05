Police appeal for witnesses after assault in Morecambe pub leaves victim with facial injuries
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in a Morecambe pub.
By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read
The assault happened in Harry’s Bar, Marine Road Central, just after 10pm on Tuesday, November 29.
The unprovoked attack left the victim with facial injuries.
Two men have been arrested as part of police enquiries, but police are asking for witnesses to come forward to help the investigation.
Most Popular
Anyone with information, please contact 101 or email [email protected] - quoting log LC-20221130-0320.
Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.