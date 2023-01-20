New Midland Hotel bosses welcome £50m funding boost for Eden Project Morecambe

Set to occupy a prominent position on the Morecambe Promenade next to the art deco property, Eden Project Morecambe is aiming to be complete by 2026, and is forecast to generate significant sums into the local economy and attract visitors from across the world, putting Morecambe back on the map as a go-to destination.

Newcastle-based Inn Collection Group acquired the iconic Midland Hotel in December, and managing director Sean Donkin said: “It’s fantastic news that such a significant project within Morecambe has moved a step closer to fruition and shows that other people see what we did when we decided to buy The Midland.

“There is a huge amount of potential for the town as a destination and as a base to explore into the Lake District and deeper into Lancashire, something that Eden Project Morecambe will only enhance.

“We were excited to become the latest custodian of The Midland last year and that excitement has only increased following the Levelling Up announcement.”

Operations manager Joe Lavin said: “We’re obviously delighted that Eden Project Morecambe has received the funds it was seeking from the Levelling Up fund, it is a real good news story and we’re excited to see our new neighbour take shape in the coming years.

“The development of a world-class attraction is good news for the north west as a whole, but for The Midland in particular. We are looking forward to welcoming those visitors to our iconic property once construction is complete.”

The Midland Hotel general manager Andy Lemm said: “It was a privilege to host the delegations from Eden Project Morecambe, HM Government and the various stakeholders at The Midland Hotel and it gave a real sense of the excitement that surrounds the attraction.

“Once built, it will be within a stone’s throw of The Midland and will provide obvious opportunities for us, but it is what it is set to bring to the town that sets this out as a very important development.