Game-changing Eden Project Morecambe gets £50m government funding green light

An announcement confirming the £50m government cash injection needed to make Morecambe’s Eden Project North a reality was made at 10.30pm today, Wednesday.

The news means work can now begin on the £125m development on Miorecambe promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster City Council approved planning permission for the eco-tourism attraction last January, and since then the scheme has been awaiting confirmation of the government's funding input via a levelling-up bid.

An artist's impression of the Eden Project North site in Morecambe.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said tonight: “Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere.

“That’s why we are backing a number of projects with new transformational funding to level up local communities in the north west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the places they call home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the Eden Project North site in Morecambe.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “We are firing the starting gun on more than a hundred transformational projects in every corner of the UK that will revitalise communities that have historically been overlooked but are bursting with potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride. We are delivering on the people’s priorities, levelling up across the UK to ensure that no matter where you are from, you can go as far as your talents will take you.”

Morecambe MP David Morris said: “‘After five Prime Ministers and seven Chancellors and four Parliaments since first raising this in 2012, the hard work and constant banging the drum of this fantastic project has finally paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be a game changer for Morecambe and today’s announcement has literally changed Morecambe forever. The link road was the catalyst, I knew that prosperity would come with access from the M6 and now Eden is the attraction that will be the destination at the end of that link road. Eden will bring economic benefits for not just for Morecambe, but for the whole north west region.

Morecambe MP David Morris (centre) with Eden Project chief activation officer Si Bellamy OBE and Rob Chatwin, Eden Project group CEO, at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Morecambe has been increasing in prosperity according to official statistics since 2011 with record levels of government investment and now this will be the accelerator in making the Morecambe area a world class educational and tourism attraction my town deserves, levelling up the fortunes of our whole community.

”This is now a red letter day in Morecambe’s history and I couldn’t be more delighted the hard work has paid off and Eden Project Morecambe is now a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone in Morecambe will be celebrating tonight and can be immensely proud of what we have achieved for our community.”

What this means for Morecambe

Advertisement Hide Ad

The location for Eden Project North.

The scheme is set to include mussel shell-shaped exhibition pavilions, indoor and outdoor activities, and extra events through the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created with the new seafront venue, which is linked to the Eden Project in Cornwall but will be distinctly focused on Morecambe Bay.

The bay area is of international importance to wildlife including migrating birds from across the world and is described by Eden Project as having some of the finest views in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also seen as a good location between Lancashire, the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District for a more-sustainable type of tourism.

The economic boost of the new development could benefit Morecambe, Lancaster and wider bay region, Eden Project believes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new attraction will be built close to various Grade II-listed buildings including the art deco Midland Hotel and the Winter Gardens.

An artist's impression of the Eden Project North site in Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitor numbers at the new Eden North could reach up to one million a year, according to the planning application. The new attraction will have three main areas and should be able to hold up to 4,000 visitors a day. It is expected to attract an average of 750,000 customers each year.

Eden Project bosses hope the new site will open in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will directly employ around 390 full-time equivalent staff with a maximum of 280 workers on-site at any given time.

The maximum opening hours would be 9am to 9pm daily outside the summer months, and 9am to midnight during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will Eden North look like?

The updated proposals include main zones designed around themes of the bay, above and below the bay, human well-being and an observatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Bay Hall: This will be a flexible exhibition area and visitor orientation space, which could be the meeting point for guided activities.

*The Rhythm Machine: This area will provide ‘Above and Bay’ and ‘Below the Bay’ experiences. This will include a ‘hyper-real forest ‘along with other large installations and sculptures and an immersive theatre representing lunar rhythms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*The Bay Glade: This will provide an indoor landscape with a focus on well-being.

*There will also be a Natural Observatory, which will the home of Eden Project North’s research and education programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buildings will include shell-shaped pavilions connected to provide a sand dune landscape appearance, with a rolling roof covered in coastal plants.

The site will include exhibits, performance space, learning, play and immersive experiences, alongside three café-restaurants, a visitor centre and retail space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the main venue, an outdoor arena holding up to 6,000 people is included in the proposals. Up to eight late-evening events are planned each year during summer, between 6pm and midnight.

As well as Eden, 14 other projects in the north west are to receive a total of £350m in funding, including £40m for a new carbon neutral university campus in Blackpool, placing the Talbot Gateway at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence and robotics learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

£20m will also go towards regenerating Preston’s parks, providing better green spaces for local people to come together to exercise and socialise.