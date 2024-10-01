New jobs boost for Eden Project Morecambe as government releases £2.5m cash injection for 'transformational’ attraction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next step in the development of Eden Project Morecambe has been taken after a second £2.5m in government funding was released this week.

It brings to £5m the development money that has been made available to date as part of the £50m investment designated to the project by the government.

The availability of the funds means that vital work to design and deliver the scheme can be undertaken.

This includes the important appointment of an external team including architects to further develop the design of the site on Morecambe’s central promenade area, in advance of construction work taking place.

An artist's impression of how Eden Project Morecambe could look.

The results of the tender process for this team will be announced in the coming weeks.

Speaking in Morecambe on Monday, Si Bellamy, the Eden Project’s chief transformation officer, said: “This news is yet another step forward for Eden Project Morecambe.

"The release of this investment will help to build further momentum in the project and the addition of a world class external design team will enable us to complete the crucial work needed before we begin construction.”

Mr Bellamy said the latest tranche of funding means the team can move forward in the delivery of the project by taking on a design team based in the north west, including locally-based engagement.

An artist's impression of how part of Eden Project Morecambe could look.

And he said further news on the remaining £45m in government funding should be available by the end of October.

An updated timeline will also be announced – but Mr Bellamy said opening is still currently scheduled for 2027/28.

Ground investigation work is expected to take place on site between the end of November and the beginning of spring 2025.

"We want to build a world class eco-attraction and we are going to take our time to design it well and get all the costs right before we start to build it,” he said.

Coun Catherine Potter, Lancaster City Council cabinet member with responsibility for the visitor economy, community wealth building and culture, said: “This is excellent news and should provide local people with further confidence in the project that they have been craving.

"It means we can continue to build momentum and undertake the vital work that is needed to deliver the attraction and the benefits it will bring to our communities and local economy.

"I think some people have been getting frustrated but nothing has stopped over the last 18 months or so. Eden have not stopped designing and have now gone out to tender for a number of key project roles and jobs have been advertised.

“We are all keen to see structures start to rise up but it’s so important that the design is right. This is a transformational project for the district.”

County Coun Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “This is another important step in bringing Eden to Morecambe. Everyone is keen to see this unique visitor attraction come on stream. It will create jobs and deliver an economic boost to the town and the region and this next stage of investment brings that one step closer.

Sarah Kemp, Pro-Vice Chancellor at Lancaster University, said: “This is an important step forward to bringing this transformational project to Morecambe. All the partners have been working hard to support it and help secure the funding Eden needs to deliver Eden Project Morecambe for the community.”

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge has also welcomed the cash injection, saying: "This step shows that the new government understands the transformational potential of Eden Project Morecambe and is backing communities like Morecambe to thrive.

“Despite the interruption of the general election, work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure the project moves to the next stage as soon as possible. All partner organisations have been continuing with their fantastic work to deliver both Eden Project Morecambe itself and the wider programme, whilst in Parliament I have been ensuring that Eden is kept at the forefront of relevant government ministers’ minds.

“My aim has always been to make sure Eden Morecambe works for local people and it’s wonderful to see it coming together. The wider Eden Programme promises to bring so many benefits to our local area, including in skills and education.”

Eden Project Morecambe will be a landmark attraction for the north west which will continue the Eden Project’s charitable mission of demonstrating and inspiring positive action for the planet. It will connect people to the natural world, celebrating the unique environment of Morecambe Bay.

The scheme will cost £100m, with £50m grant funding from the government and £50m from private and philanthropic funds.

Eden Project Morecambe will create 1,300 high-quality, sustainable jobs in total, of which around 300 will be directly employed by the Eden Project and an additional 1,000 will be supported in the regional supply chain.

Once open, the projected annual visitor numbers for Eden Project Morecambe are 740,000.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University.

For more information on Eden Project Morecambe, see www.edenproject.com/morecambe.

A monthly series of community conversations to keep people updated with the latest news on Eden Project Morecambe have been arranged by the project partners, with the next taking place online on Tuesday October 1 at 1.30pm.

For more information visit Lancaster.gov.uk/eden-conversations. Recordings of previous conversations can be found on the same page.

The Eden Project is an educational charity that demonstrates and inspires positive action for the planet. As a growing movement of global citizens, it reconnects people with nature, demonstrates and communicates a positive change, and inspires advocates of action.