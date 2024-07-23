‘Significant milestone’ for Eden Project Morecambe with £2.5m funding boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eden Project Morecambe is now ‘one step closer’ after being awarded £2.5m.

The money, which is part of the £50m investment committed to Eden Project Morecambe by the UK Government, will be used to secure the services of external contractors to further develop the designs as part of the next stage of development ahead of the construction phase.

The design team, who will be procured through the North West Construction Hub, will further develop the design and will undertake the next major design phase as part of continued project delivery.

Councillor Catherine Potter, Lancaster City Council cabinet member with responsibility for the visitor economy, community wealth building and culture, said: “We’re all eager to see ‘spades in the ground’ and there has been an awful lot of work taking place behind the scenes to ensure the project progresses as swiftly as possible. Securing this funding is another significant milestone and brings the vision of Eden Project Morecambe one step closer.”

Artist's impression of the Eden Project North in Morecambe.

Si Bellamy, the Eden Project’s Chief Transformation Officer said: “This is a crucial step on the road to making Eden Project Morecambe a reality. The release of this investment from the Government will enable us to undertake the work needed to ensure that Eden Project Morecambe design is maturing at pace and prepares the way for a site activation.

“We will work closely with the North West Construction Hub and our project Partners to ensure that we can secure the services of leading contractors while also representing the best use of public funds.”

Sarah Kemp, Pro-Vice Chancellor at Lancaster University, said: “This is an important step forward to bringing this transformational project to Morecambe. All the partners have been working hard to support it and help secure the funding Eden needs to deliver Eden Project Morecambe for the community.”

Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "This is an important step in securing the funding needed to bring this dynamic project to life. We’re working with Eden and partners to ensure a strong and clear vision and strategy for this project, which will bring more visitors to the town and into Lancashire in general. This will bring undoubted benefits for jobs and growth, with a positive impact on the region."

Mike Tyler, Business Development and Client Liaison at the North West Construction Hub, said: “As a public sector framework with a strong focus on ethical procurement and economic impact we have been delighted to support the Eden Project Morecambe team over the last few years.

“The project is a beacon of regeneration and investment for Morecambe that will benefit the town and the wider communities. The NWCH will continue to work closely and support the teams to ensure positive outcomes throughout the procurement, project delivery and beyond.”

The Grant Funding Agreement is the formal process by which the funding package for Eden Project Morecambe is confirmed with the Government.

The North West Construction Hub is a leading public sector construction framework that has led the way for over a decade. Being a truly public sector organisation allows the framework to understand, advise and align with clients’ drivers to deliver effective and appropriate procurement solutions.

It is a public not-for-profit framework, which means it plays a unique and impartial role, working with the construction industry to share knowledge and promote fair-play.

Eden Project Morecambe will be a landmark attraction for the North West which will continue the Eden Project’s mission of connecting people to the natural world, celebrating the unique environment of Morecambe Bay. The content of the project is being developed by the Eden Project’s Experience Development team, formerly known as Eden Project International.

Eden Project Morecambe will be situated on the central promenade of Morecambe, on the former site of the Bubbles leisure complex with the Grade II* listed Winter Gardens and Midland Hotel its near neighbours. The project has been designed in a way which is sensitive and complementary to these important buildings and sightlines across the Bay.

Eden Project Morecambe will cost £100m, £50m of which has been secured from the UK Government. The remaining £50m is in the advanced stages of being confirmed from private and philanthropic funds.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University.