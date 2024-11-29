New Green council leader’s cabinet is formed with distinct Morecambe and Lancaster economy roles

Liberal Democrats have a higher profile alongside the Green Party at Lancaster City Council, after this week’s election of a new council leader and formation of a new cabinet which includes two specific economic posts for Lancaster and Morecambe.

Green councillor Caroline Jackson was elected the new council leader at a special meeting on Monday after a previous shared administration with Labour was ended.

This new chapter will be Caroline Jackson’s second time as a Green city council leader after previously holding the position in 2021-23.

Coun Jackson then officially announced her new cabinet on Friday, with four councillors new to the role.

Lancaster City Council's Green Party councillors. Photo by Robbie MacDonald

Caroline Jackson will continue her portfolio for housing and homelessness.

Lib Dem Peter Jackson has become deputy leader with a remit for communities and partnerships.

Morecambe Bay Independent Martin Bottoms has a remit for regeneration and the local economy in Morecambe.

Green councillor Gina Dowding has the climate action portfolio.

Green Tim Hamilton-Cox is handling finance and property.

Lib Dem Paul Hart has the environmental services remit.

Green Sally Maddocks has corporate services.

Green Sue Tyldesley has planning.

Green Nick Wilkinson has a regeneration and local economy role for Lancaster.

Peter Jackson, leader of the Lib Dem group, was also on the previous cabinet. A Lower Lune Valley councillor, he is also now deputy leader the city council.

He said: ” Previously, the Lib Dems were asked to participate in the three-party cabinet because Labour and the Greens were struggling to work together.

"Having Lib Dems could help. I was happy to do that and wanted to find ways of keeping the previous alliance together. To be fair, I think the Greens wanted that too. But they also feel they should have the leader’s role because they are now the largest party.

“I think we will miss some of the old Labour cabinet members. There are some Labour people who I very much respect. But life goes on. This is a very ambitious council with a programme to deliver. I’m very committed to doing the best I can.

“Labour has 21 councillors and I’d not be surprised if there have been different views about continuing the shared administration.

"But Labour is also very disciplined so went ahead with ending the old cabinet. I was told some cabinet colleagues were distressed. Being a councillor and a cabinet member is a significant, emotional commitment. Councillors put their hearts and souls into it.”

Asked if there could be difficult, finely balanced votes coming up at council meetings, he said: “It’s hard to see what might arise that Labour might vote against. This is because the council’s programme has already been agreed. Labour was committed to it. Labour might want to amend some things but a lot of business is done by the cabinet, where Labour won’t have a voice.

"But the recent leadership and cabinet events were unexpected, so there might be more surprises to come.”

But Labour’s Phillip Black, the former council leader, said: “I think we are looking at a period ahead with a bit of instability. The previous shared administration had support from the majority of councillors in the chamber, until the apple cart was upset.

"Now, I think this will be an administration that struggles to get policies passed and a budget delivered, based on the numbers across different political groups.

“There will be two key council meetings coming up that deal with budget matters. One will be about the council tax and the other will be about other finances such as revenue. A lot of work has already been done under my leadership behind the scenes. But crunch time is coming over the next few weeks about where exactly the decisions will fall.

“Broadly, I think progressive parties like these do have a general agreement or outlook. We were able to agree on a suite of policies and outcomes that we could all see the value of.

“But I think the differences are at a granular level, such as housing, Lancaster Canal Quarter, the Eden Project or Frontierland, or with specifics like car parking in Lancaster city centre.

"The Greens may be vehemently against a new multi-storey car park but others would agree there are considerations about city centre businesses or theatres relying on access. I think it was those kind of issues where differences were starting to emerge.

“But we were working together until one party decided to bring things to an end. Ending the shared administration is a decision I agonised about. I tried to prevent it. I pleaded with the Greens to wait until May and preserve the status quo.”

The new cabinet will meet on Tuesday December 3 at Morecambe Town Hall.