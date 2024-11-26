Green Party leads Lancaster City Council again with Lib Dem support

The Green Party leads Lancaster City Council again, after Caroline Jackson was elected to the top political role with Lib Dem backing at a special meeting on Monday evening.

It came after Labour councillor Phillip Black, the previous council leader, resigned earlier this month and disbanded his cross-party cabinet. He accused the Greens of wanting him to step down or face a no confidence vote, after they became the biggest group following by-election wins.

But Greens dispute this, saying leadership talks were civil and politically reasonable.

Last night, Caroline Jackson was backed by Greens, Lib Dems and an independent councillor. She was previously the council leader from 2021-23. She will appoint a new cabinet this week with a Green and Lib Dem shared administration expected.

Lancaster City Council Green Party members.

Last night’s meeting, officially called an extraordinary meeting, was chaired by the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Abi Mills. Addressing councillors, she said the meeting’s only purpose was to elect a new leader by a vote. Nominations were required but no speeches were allowed.

Independent councillor Roger Cleet asked: “Can I propose a vote of thanks to the outgoing leader?” But the mayor said that was not on the agenda. However, it was something he could try at the next normal council meeting. But Phillip Black informally acknowledged Coun Cleet, saying: “I hear you.”

Green councillor Gina Dowding nominated Caroline Jackson for leader and started saying: “On the basis of her proven record...” but was cut short because speeches were not allowed.

No other councillors were nominated by any other groups. In the vote, a total of 31 councillors including Greens, Lib Dems and Independent Phil Bailey voted for Caroline Jackson.

Twenty councillors – Labour members plus Independent Roger Cleet – voted against. And five – Conservatives and Morecambe Bay Independents – abstained.

In total, there are 61 councillors from across the district but some were not able to attend.

Speaking after the formal meeting, Caroline Jackson said: “I’m really honoured to re-elected as leader. I hope to announce the full cabinet positions by the end of the week. I am confident of assembling a good team of new and established members to carry forward the priorities already established in the council plan.

“I agree with the sentiments that Coun Black expressed at his resignation, saying that much has been achieved by the cross-party administration since 2023. I asked Labour councillors to reconsider their position but they declined.”

Looking to the council budget in early 2025, she said: “There is no doubt that there will be difficult decisions to be made by February. Despite the new Labour government, local authorities like our’s which provide essential and highly valued services for residents and businesses are still finding it necessary to make savings to balance their budgets.”

Gina Dowding, deputy leader of the Green group of councillors, added: “Residents in the district expect us to represent them and, as far as possible, their political choices. We know that always means a cross-party administration. For most of the last 20 years, Greens and Labour have shared in the administration of the city council.

“It is unfortunate that Coun Black misrepresented the perfectly civil negotiations between the Labour and Green leaders and deputy leaders to revise the leadership roles in recent weeks. And it is disappointing that Labour decided to withdraw from working with the Greens and Lib Dems.”

Former leader Phillip Black, also speaking afterwards, said: “Labour voted against Caroline’s leadership tonight as a point of principle, after how the Greens conducted themselves with this whole messy affair.

“I had hoped the Lib Dems would abstain, as a protest against the Greens taking away the two year leadership agreement we previously had. But it now looks like the Lib Dems will have a role with the Greens in the new cabinet. However, their groups have a combined 30 councillors, which is not an overall majority. I think this arrangement will struggle.

“Labour will now lead the opposition. As far as I’m aware, the Conservatives, Morecambe Bay Independents and one independent will be in opposition too. Caroline might also agree a deal with the Morecambe Bay Independents? We will have to wait and see.”

Coun Peter Jackson, Lib Dem group leader, was on the previous cabinet and will be in the new one.

He said: “I want to thank Labour colleagues with whom I served on the cabinet until recently. I enjoyed working with them and I respect their energy and commitment. I encourage them to continue to contribute their knowledge and enthusiasm to the work of this council.

“In these circumstances, where the previous three-party agreement has broken down, our district and its residents deserve a stable and broad-based administration. Lib Dems will bring stability by supporting and participating in the new administration.

“We will be working towards clear objectives set out in the existing council plan. We have some major and ambitious projects, I and my colleagues will be focused on progressing these as quickly as possible, whilst continuing to run a financially responsible council.”

Roger Cleet, an independent Heysham councillor, voted against the Green Party leadership.

He said: “There are no Green councillors in Morecambe. Under Labour, the town was well-supported. Now we are into the unknown. Last time we had a Green council, they closed Morecambe’s Platform venue, but people power later overturned that decision. I hope that any future Morecambe issues which may arise will receive support from the groups which abstained tonight. ”