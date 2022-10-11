For 15 years, from 1970 until 1985, the university was one of the great centres for live rock music.

Bob Marley, The Who, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, Black Sabbath, U2, Dire Straits, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Tina Turner, Queen, T. Rex, Blondie, Ramones, The Pretenders and AC DC are just some of the acts who appeared on stage in the Great Hall.

At the time, the acts were at the height of their fame and top bands begged their agents to get them a booking at Lancaster University.

Queen were just one of the many great rock bands who played Lancaster University's Great Hall.

More than 500 bands played in the Great Hall during this period earning Lancaster a permanent place in rock history.

As part of the recent Lancaster University Library Festival, Library Director Andrew Barker was joined on stage by Barry Lucas, a co-author of 'When Rock went to College' and the person responsible for booking these legendary acts, to learn more about this fascinating period.

Mr Barker said: “For 15 years, Lancaster University was at the epicentre of a huge shift in popular music, the range of artists who played here now seems unbelievable – but it’s all true.

“As someone who is passionate about the music of this period I was delighted to speak with Barry Lucas to hear stories about those times and those artists who played our university and it’s great that we can share his story with our current community as part of our Library Festival.”