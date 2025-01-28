Morecambe Winter Gardens on 'at risk' list once again as hard work continues to restore theatre to former glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe’s historic Winter Gardens has again been named on the national Theatres at Risk Register.

The list, which is published annually by Theatres Trust, the charity that campaigns to protect the UK’s theatres, highlights theatres across the UK under threat of closure, redevelopment or severe decay, but which all have the potential to be revived for their local communities with the right support.

This year’s list comprises 43 buildings, which all have strong architectural merit, cultural heritage or value to the local community as a performance venue.

Among them is the Winter Gardens, which is currently undergoing a period of restoration thanks to the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust Ltd.

Morecambe Winter Gardens. Photo: Damian Rose

Due to the steady progress being made at the promenade theatre – an ever-present on the list for 19 years – Theatres Trust has decided that the capital project has advanced enough for its ‘risk rating’ to be lowered.

This is in recognition of the excellent progress that has been made to safeguard the theatre.

Trust chair Prof Vanessa Toulmin said: “I am very pleased that the Theatres Trust has recognised the amazing work of the trust and the volunteers over the past year.

"Yes, we are still on the list, but being on the list offers support, additional funding opportunities and national support.

Beneath the Morecambe Winter Gardens cellar are the remnants of old bath houses. Photo: Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust Ltd

“Thank you once again to our amazing volunteers, the 50,000 plus who visited us last year from home and further afield and of course the people of Morecambe who continue to love and keep this building going.”

Theatres Trust director Joshua McTaggart said: “We understand that local authorities are faced with making tough decisions, but the savings made in the short term will leave communities without vital facilities.

"Buildings were RAAC is present are particularly tricky, but it is important that communities are not left without theatre provision.

"Theatres Trust wants to work with local authorities and theatre operators to explore all possible options and find solutions to put theatres like this on a firmer footing.”

Inside the main entrance of the Winter Gardens. Photo: Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust Ltd

Now in its 19th year, the Theatres at Risk Register calls the public’s attention to these important buildings, their challenges, and the significant cultural opportunities they can bring to local communities.

Since the list began in 2006, more than 80 theatres have been restored, revived or had a suitable replacement built.