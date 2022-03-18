The Honey Tree Chinese on Marine Road Central was given the score of two on February 10, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, with a 5 rating being the highest, and reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection.

The Honey Tree has received a 2 out of 5 rating.

A 2 rating means some improvement is necessary.