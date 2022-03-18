Morecambe restaurant must improve after 2 out of 5 hygiene rating
A long-established Morecambe restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Debbie Butler
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:48 am
Updated
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:35 am
The Honey Tree Chinese on Marine Road Central was given the score of two on February 10, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, with a 5 rating being the highest, and reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection.
These are the restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars to have a new five star rating published in February.
A 2 rating means some improvement is necessary.
The Honey Tree is one of the longest standing Chinese restaurants in Morecambe Bay.