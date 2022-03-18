Morecambe restaurant must improve after 2 out of 5 hygiene rating

A long-established Morecambe restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Honey Tree Chinese on Marine Road Central was given the score of two on February 10, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, with a 5 rating being the highest, and reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection.

The Honey Tree has received a 2 out of 5 rating.

A 2 rating means some improvement is necessary.

The Honey Tree is one of the longest standing Chinese restaurants in Morecambe Bay.

