Food Hygiene five star ratings for February in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Lancaster food hygiene: These are the restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars to have a new five star rating published in February

Food inspectors have been visiting restaurants, takeaways and sandwich shops across the Lancaster district during February.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 4th March 2022, 2:55 pm

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

The ratings are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website.

Below are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops that have been inspected during February and given five star ratings.

1. Chopsticks

Chopsticks in Westminster Road, Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

2. The Middle Inn

The Middle Inn at Middleton. Photo: Google Street View

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Buzz Bingo

Buzz Bingo in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. The Bowerham Hotel

The Bowerham Hotel in Bowerham Road, Lancaster.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Lancaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 3