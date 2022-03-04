Lancaster food hygiene: These are the restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars to have a new five star rating published in February

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

The ratings are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website.

Below are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops that have been inspected during February and given five star ratings.

Chopsticks in Westminster Road, Morecambe.

The Middle Inn at Middleton.

Buzz Bingo in Morecambe.

The Bowerham Hotel in Bowerham Road, Lancaster.