News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Morecambe residents find themselves without water once again

Residents in parts of Morecambe have found themselves without water again this morning, Wednesday.

By Gayle Rouncivell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:57am

Residents reported issues in the LA3 and LA4 areas, with some saying they discovered the lack of water at 8am.

This comes after the major incident in mid-December when around 16,000 homes and businesses across the town were left without water for several days.

Hide Ad

It followed rising temperatures which led to frozen pipes cracking and leaking.

Residents in Morecambe are without water once again.
Most Popular

United Utilities are currently in the process of contacting those affected regarding compensation payments.

United Utilities said the latest issue was unrelated to the issues before Christmas.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “There was a fault with a valve in the local water network which affected water pressure temporarily for a small number of customers this morning.

"Our engineers were able to resolve the problem quickly and supplies were back to normal by around 9.30am. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Hide Ad

However, some residents are still reporting a water outage.