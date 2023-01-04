Residents reported issues in the LA3 and LA4 areas, with some saying they discovered the lack of water at 8am.

This comes after the major incident in mid-December when around 16,000 homes and businesses across the town were left without water for several days.

It followed rising temperatures which led to frozen pipes cracking and leaking.

United Utilities are currently in the process of contacting those affected regarding compensation payments.

United Utilities said the latest issue was unrelated to the issues before Christmas.

A spokesperson said: “There was a fault with a valve in the local water network which affected water pressure temporarily for a small number of customers this morning.

"Our engineers were able to resolve the problem quickly and supplies were back to normal by around 9.30am. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

