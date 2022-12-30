Morecambe residents have started to receive compensation payments from United Utilities after water outage

United Utilities had confirmed they would be paying out to those affected after the water had to be switched off in parts of Morecambe during the week of December 19.

This was caused by rising temperatures leading to cracks and leaks appearing in frozen pipes across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

16,000 homes and businesses had their water completely switched off for at least 24 hours as United Utilities dealt with the issue.

Customers are beginning to receive their compensation from United Utilities.

Emergency stations were opened for residents to collect free bottled water, while Lancaster City Council also opened Salt Ayre Leisure Centre overnight for anyone who needed toilet facilities or to fill up their own water bottles.

Some residents have now reported receiving either an email or text from United Utilities to say how much they will be paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has ranged between £30 and £90.

Some customers have reported their payment has already arrived in their United Utilities account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Utilities said compensation will be paid to customers according to how long they were without water.

Anyone without water for more than 12 hours will receive £30 for the first 12 hours and then a further £30 for each additional 12 hour period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is regardless of whether or not the customer is on the Priority Services register.