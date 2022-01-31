Morecambe MP to speak to Prime Minister over Eden North funding as 50 MPs endorse scheme

How the Eden Project North will look.

With planning permission expected to be granted at today's city council meeting, Mr Morris said he plans to meet with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor and the Secretary of State for levelling up and communities, Michael Gove.

And he said more than 50 of his Parliament colleagues have signed a letter endorsing the project.

Writing for the Visitor and Gurdian newspapers, Mr Morris said: "On the eve of the historic moment of planning being granted for Eden North, I am reflecting on the many years of lobbying, the debates in Parliament, gaining the support of the Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Morris MP.

"In this period we have seen three Prime Ministers, four Chancellors and four Governments to get to this point. The millions spent in a multitude of scoping studies and the £100,000 the then Chancellor Philip Hammond gave to kick start this project off.

"The whole prestigious Eden machinery, the university, the college, the various tiers of local government and most importantly the whole community of all ages and businesses getting behind Eden to build the Eden North facility.

"Eden came to Morecambe to build their second project in the UK because the new Bay Gateway ensured the fastest route to the coast from the M6 anywhere in the country to build their marine themed Eden Project. The link road changed our lives in more ways than one.

"With planning hopefully being granted and Eden having the private financial backing in place, I will be meeting the Prime Minister and the Chancellor and the Secretary of State for levelling up and communities, Michael Gove, to press the case for £75m needed from Government to make this happen.

"I have already the backing of over 50 MPs from all over the UK signing a letter to endorse our Eden Project to the Prime Minister, such is the support in parliament for this excellent levelling up project.