D-Day for Morecambe's £125m Eden scheme as plans go before city council
Ambitious plans for Eden Project North to be developed in Morecambe have been recommended for approval when they go before city councillors today, Monday.
The visitor attraction, which would occupy nearly 200,000 sq ft of prime land on Morecambe prom, is expected to attract an average of 760,000 visitors per year and would boost the area’s economy by around £47.3m.
A planning application submitted for the project goes before Lancaster City Council's planning committee this morning, and Eden bosses have said the project is 'shovel ready' if city planners give the go-ahead.
Council officers have recommended the plans be approved.
Read More
On Friday, Morecambe Town Council announced its backing for the scheme, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also previously backed the scheme.
The meeting starts at 10.30am at Morecambe Town Hall. We will bring you the decision as soon as we have it so keep checking our websites for news.