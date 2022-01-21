Eden North in Morecambe is 'shovel ready' if plans are given green light, boss promises

The proposals are due to be discussed at a city council planning meeting on January 31, and speaking during an online community consultation meeting today, Friday, Eden Project chief executive Dave Harland said this was the final stumbling block.

"I am touching wood that this is going to go through," he said.

"If granted it's a huge step forward and will be the last block in the way cleared away and the project will be 100 per cent shovel ready to go."

The Eden North plans go before the city council on January 31.

Mr Harland also praised Morecambe MP David Morris for his work on the project.

Mr Morris has previously urged the government to back the plans with £70m in funding and has spoken out about the economic benefits Eden would bring to the north west.

"A lot of work is going on behind the scenes," he said. "A lot of credit goes to David Morris, who has been rattling some cages, and we are doing the same.

"There's a lot of feeling that this will be a seminal moment over the next month or two."

Mr Harland also urged anyone who was going to be in the audience of BBC Question Time - being filmed at the Platform in Morecambe on Thursday January 27 - to pose a question related to Eden.

Government support is still needed, but the project has been backed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created at the site if planning permission is granted, and visitor numbers could reach up to a million a year.